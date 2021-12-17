2,569 Shares in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Bought by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $31,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in United Therapeutics by 100.0% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $44,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 100.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $616,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.52, for a total transaction of $1,143,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,798 shares of company stock valued at $8,804,270. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics stock opened at $195.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.82. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $143.35 and a twelve month high of $216.90.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.45 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

