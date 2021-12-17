30429 (TNT.TO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:TNT)

30429 (TNT.TO) (TSE:TNT) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share on Monday, January 17th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

30429 has a twelve month low of C$5.93 and a twelve month high of C$7.00.

30429 (TNT.TO) (TSE:TNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$34.22 million for the quarter.

