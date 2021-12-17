3,527 Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE) Acquired by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000. General Electric comprises about 0.1% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GE. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 15.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 160,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 21,779 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in General Electric by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 228,764 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 16,388 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in General Electric by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 239,319 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 16,569 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares during the period.

Shares of GE opened at $92.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.94, a P/E/G ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.03. General Electric has a 12-month low of $82.88 and a 12-month high of $116.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.61.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -61.54%.

GE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.87.

In other news, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

