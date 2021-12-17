$357.30 Million in Sales Expected for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) will report sales of $357.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for HubSpot’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $356.90 million and the highest is $358.00 million. HubSpot posted sales of $252.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that HubSpot will report full year sales of $1.29 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow HubSpot.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.42 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HUBS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on HubSpot from $675.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $835.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $830.00 to $845.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $801.50.

In other news, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.48, for a total value of $525,455.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $840.00, for a total value of $504,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,787 shares of company stock worth $57,703,103. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in HubSpot by 300.0% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in HubSpot by 4,600.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 86.4% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUBS traded up $17.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $668.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,086,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,144. The company has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a PE ratio of -403.78 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $784.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $677.33. HubSpot has a twelve month low of $347.78 and a twelve month high of $866.00.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HubSpot (HUBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.