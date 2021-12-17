3M (NYSE:MMM) Position Boosted by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,272 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the quarter. 3M makes up 1.4% of Truvestments Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Amundi purchased a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at about $329,919,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 220.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,463,699 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $290,735,000 after buying an additional 1,006,656 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of 3M by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,172,678,000 after buying an additional 832,796 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,469,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,880,917,000 after buying an additional 750,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,307,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,042,349,000 after buying an additional 463,290 shares in the last quarter. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MMM traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $177.28. The company had a trading volume of 6,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,443,779. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $178.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.92. 3M has a one year low of $163.38 and a one year high of $208.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.10%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on 3M from $201.00 to $199.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on 3M in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on 3M from $201.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.93.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

