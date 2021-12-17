$41.70 Million in Sales Expected for Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) will report sales of $41.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Argo Blockchain’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $35.50 million to $53.10 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Argo Blockchain will report full-year sales of $110.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $104.30 million to $122.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $218.66 million, with estimates ranging from $188.90 million to $260.98 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Argo Blockchain.

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.98 million during the quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ARBK shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Argo Blockchain in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Argo Blockchain in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a report on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital started coverage on Argo Blockchain in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Argo Blockchain in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $800,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $967,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARBK stock opened at $12.39 on Friday. Argo Blockchain has a fifty-two week low of $11.95 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.67.

Argo Blockchain Company Profile

Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK.

