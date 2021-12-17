$48.04 Million in Sales Expected for Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) will report $48.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $57.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $40.91 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners posted sales of $23.29 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 106.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will report full-year sales of $143.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $120.85 million to $183.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $177.84 million, with estimates ranging from $159.52 million to $207.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.08). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 53.06%.

KRP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimbell Royalty Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Shares of NYSE KRP traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.20. 297,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,494. The company has a market cap of $798.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $15.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This is an increase from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -92.50%.

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, Director Erik B. Daugbjerg bought 10,000 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.58 per share, with a total value of $135,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 282.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 425,555 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after acquiring an additional 314,297 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 405,782 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after acquiring an additional 73,721 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,841 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after acquiring an additional 173,984 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 1,377.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 336,497 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 313,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,531 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after buying an additional 143,051 shares during the period. 38.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

