$50.11 Billion in Sales Expected for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) to post sales of $50.11 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Costco Wholesale’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $49.29 billion to $51.33 billion. Costco Wholesale reported sales of $44.77 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will report full year sales of $216.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $215.15 billion to $220.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $233.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $231.21 billion to $239.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Costco Wholesale.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on COST shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $534.30.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $5.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $547.61. 5,751,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,259,027. The company has a fifty day moving average of $510.36 and a 200 day moving average of $455.73. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $566.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.52, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.17%.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.09, for a total value of $1,228,971.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total value of $2,224,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,249,652. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Command Bank grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,871 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $914,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,496 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $407,000. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 204.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 2,407 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

