$60.62 Million in Sales Expected for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) to report sales of $60.62 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Independence Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $61.89 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $59.34 million. Independence Realty Trust reported sales of $54.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will report full year sales of $232.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $230.31 million to $235.23 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $252.35 million, with estimates ranging from $245.13 million to $259.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Independence Realty Trust.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 4.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE:IRT traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,550,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,273. Independence Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $12.88 and a 1 year high of $25.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.85 and its 200-day moving average is $20.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.28, a P/E/G ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 165.52%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRT. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 190.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 24,240 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 6,048 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Independence Realty Trust (IRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.