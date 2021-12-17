6,000 Shares in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Purchased by Carderock Capital Management Inc.

Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 359.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 267,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,573,000 after purchasing an additional 209,123 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of CSX by 1,629.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,247,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,078 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,319,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 118,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 43,181 shares during the period. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,590,000. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CSX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.98.

NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,374,671. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $27.70 and a 1 year high of $37.35. The company has a market capitalization of $79.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.27%.

In other news, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $1,365,680.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $2,019,287.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

