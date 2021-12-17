63,868 Shares in AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 63,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 206.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 26,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 13,622 shares in the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AgroFresh Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ AGFS opened at $1.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $2.89. The company has a market cap of $102.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.99 and its 200 day moving average is $2.04.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 6.73% and a negative return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $49.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AgroFresh Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of food preservation and waste reduction solutions for fresh produce. Its products include SmartFreshTM, HarvistaTM, and FreshCloud. It operates through the AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex segments. The AgroFresh Core produces preservation and waste reduction solutions for growers and packers.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS).

Receive News & Ratings for AgroFresh Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgroFresh Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.