$718.06 Million in Sales Expected for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) will announce sales of $718.06 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Dycom Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $713.40 million to $722.79 million. Dycom Industries posted sales of $750.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Dycom Industries will report full year sales of $3.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Dycom Industries.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $854.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.89 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised Dycom Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Dycom Industries from $86.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 0.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,969 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,721 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

DY traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.30. 3,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,387. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 62.28 and a beta of 1.57. Dycom Industries has a 1 year low of $62.88 and a 1 year high of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.66.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

