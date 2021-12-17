7,194 Shares in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) Purchased by Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 105.3% in the second quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 35.9% in the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the second quarter worth about $48,000.

Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF stock opened at $85.94 on Friday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $68.13 and a 52-week high of $88.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.56.

