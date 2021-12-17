748 Shares in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Acquired by Destiny Wealth Partners LLC

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 171,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,319,000 after acquiring an additional 21,997 shares during the last quarter. S&T Bank PA grew its holdings in AbbVie by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 107,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in AbbVie by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 157,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,728,000 after acquiring an additional 10,455 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 26,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,833,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock opened at $131.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.61. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.55 and a fifty-two week high of $133.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,458 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total value of $812,739.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 282,752 shares of company stock worth $34,342,687. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ABBV shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Societe Generale raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.69.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

