$76.25 Million in Sales Expected for Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) This Quarter

Analysts expect Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) to post $76.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $77.40 million and the lowest is $75.10 million. Byline Bancorp reported sales of $73.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full-year sales of $304.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $303.60 million to $305.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $289.15 million, with estimates ranging from $288.50 million to $289.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Byline Bancorp.

Get Byline Bancorp alerts:

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 11.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Byline Bancorp in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after buying an additional 16,501 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 233.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,569,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,539,000 after buying an additional 1,099,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 185,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,561,000 after buying an additional 66,200 shares in the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BY traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.35. The stock had a trading volume of 179,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,847. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.35. Byline Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.59 and a twelve month high of $28.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 15.93%.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

See Also: Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Byline Bancorp (BY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.