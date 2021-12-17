791 Shares in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 791 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Littelfuse in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 165,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Littelfuse in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $371,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Littelfuse in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $770,000. 92.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on LFUS. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.60.

In other news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.56, for a total transaction of $763,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 9,867 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.00, for a total transaction of $2,900,898.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 44,137 shares of company stock worth $13,611,517 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $297.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $304.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.19. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $234.59 and a 12-month high of $334.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $539.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.81 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 17.85%. Littelfuse’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 12.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.12%.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

