$8.46 EPS Expected for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 17th, 2021

Analysts expect Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) to announce $8.46 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Lam Research’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $8.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.39. Lam Research posted earnings of $6.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full-year earnings of $34.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $33.78 to $35.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $36.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $35.43 to $38.27. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lam Research.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.67 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $790.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Summit Insights cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $715.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $691.79.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $671.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $94.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.16. Lam Research has a 52 week low of $465.50 and a 52 week high of $719.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $619.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $615.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.26%.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $3,049,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total transaction of $5,081,640.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,555 shares of company stock worth $22,125,803. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,313,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,438,927,000 after acquiring an additional 76,201 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,327,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,321,242,000 after acquiring an additional 29,491 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 63.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $992,770,000 after acquiring an additional 677,746 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Lam Research by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,644,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $935,903,000 after acquiring an additional 21,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Lam Research by 99.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,554,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $889,524,000 after acquiring an additional 775,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

