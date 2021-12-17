$8.95 Million in Sales Expected for argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) will report $8.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for argenx’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.00 million and the lowest is $5.70 million. argenx reported sales of $7.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that argenx will report full year sales of $515.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $494.58 million to $592.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $127.96 million, with estimates ranging from $78.78 million to $160.63 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for argenx.

Get argenx alerts:

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.48) by $0.38. argenx had a negative net margin of 73.28% and a negative return on equity of 24.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.96) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of argenx in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of argenx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of argenx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $354.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of argenx from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of argenx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.56.

ARGX traded up $12.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $309.91. 3,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,214. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $296.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.45. argenx has a one year low of $248.21 and a one year high of $382.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of -41.03 and a beta of 0.93.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARGX. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of argenx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of argenx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of argenx by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of argenx by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on argenx (ARGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.