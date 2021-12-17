8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) CEO Sells $1,366,648.10 in Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) CEO David Sipes sold 78,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $1,366,648.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

EGHT stock opened at $16.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.88. 8×8, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.12 and a twelve month high of $39.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 1.10.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 87.26% and a negative net margin of 29.50%. The company had revenue of $151.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of 8X8 by 9.7% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 13,608,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,979 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,417,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,938,000 after acquiring an additional 303,279 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in 8X8 by 3.0% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,386,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,607,000 after buying an additional 126,790 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in 8X8 by 9.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,528,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,146,000 after buying an additional 214,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in 8X8 by 24.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,166,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,145,000 after buying an additional 432,622 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EGHT shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. B. Riley decreased their price objective on 8X8 from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays started coverage on 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on 8X8 from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

