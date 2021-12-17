$97.02 Million in Sales Expected for Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) will announce $97.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Global Net Lease’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $96.05 million to $97.98 million. Global Net Lease posted sales of $87.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Global Net Lease will report full-year sales of $381.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $380.77 million to $382.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $398.49 million, with estimates ranging from $386.45 million to $410.54 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Global Net Lease.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.39). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 0.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 76,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 78,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 44,937 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,077,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,926,000 after purchasing an additional 762,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 146,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GNL traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,427,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,325. Global Net Lease has a 52 week low of $13.78 and a 52 week high of $20.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is -571.41%.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

