A. O. Smith’s (AOS) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Oppenheimer in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.67.

NYSE:AOS opened at $83.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.14. A. O. Smith has a 1-year low of $52.08 and a 1-year high of $84.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $914.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $74,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 48,752 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.19, for a total transaction of $4,055,678.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,169 shares of company stock valued at $9,635,612. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AOS. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1,737.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 20.8% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

