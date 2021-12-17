A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Shares Up 3.5%

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)’s share price shot up 3.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.36 and last traded at $15.29. 5,233 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 811,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.78.

Separately, BWS Financial raised their price target on A10 Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.35. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.04.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $65.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.12 million. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 38.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.35%.

In related news, major shareholder Summit Partners L. P sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $10,535,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 14,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total transaction of $254,349.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,614,748 shares of company stock worth $40,915,843. 23.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in A10 Networks by 182.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in A10 Networks during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in A10 Networks during the second quarter valued at about $93,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in A10 Networks during the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in A10 Networks during the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

About A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN)

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

Read More: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.