AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services. The Company’s brand portfolio consists of Volvo, Volvo Penta, UD, Terex Trucks, Renault Trucks, Prevost, Nova Bus and Mack. In addition to vehicles and machines, its offering includes a range of services, such as insurance, rental services, spare parts, preventive maintenance, service agreements, assistance services and information technology (IT) services. Its product range is divided into Vehicles and Services. The sale of new vehicles, machinery and engines comprise Vehicles, as well as the sale of used vehicles and machines, trailers, superstructures and special vehicles. Its Services include the sale of spare parts. “

VLVLY has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AB Volvo (publ) has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of VLVLY stock opened at $21.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $44.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.31. AB Volvo has a 12-month low of $21.03 and a 12-month high of $28.18.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.31%. As a group, research analysts expect that AB Volvo will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile

Volvo AB engages in the design, manufacture, and market of commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group Functions and Other, Industrial Operations, and Financial Services. The Trucks segment includes the production, development, and logistics for powertrain and parts.

