Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust trimmed its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 29.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,111 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 4,294 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth $36,000. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $42,000. 72.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

ABT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Atlantic Securities raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.73.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $596,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total value of $1,011,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,989 shares of company stock worth $4,874,329 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $1.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $137.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,362,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $105.36 and a fifty-two week high of $137.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.15. The company has a market capitalization of $243.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.