Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Abcam plc is a life sciences company. It researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery and diagnostics. The company operates principally in in the United States, China, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom and internationally. Abcam plc is based in Cambridge, the United Kingdom. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ABCM. Peel Hunt raised Abcam to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Abcam in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.00.

NASDAQ:ABCM opened at $22.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.07. Abcam has a 52-week low of $17.14 and a 52-week high of $24.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Abcam by 4,182.6% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,441,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,085 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Abcam in the second quarter worth approximately $11,527,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Abcam by 529.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 461,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,780,000 after purchasing an additional 387,868 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Abcam by 1,276.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 417,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,942,000 after purchasing an additional 386,812 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abcam during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,910,000. 10.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Abcam

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

