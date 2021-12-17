Aberdeen New Dawn (LON:ABD) Announces Dividend of GBX 1

Aberdeen New Dawn (LON:ABD) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Aberdeen New Dawn stock opened at GBX 316.45 ($4.18) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £340.70 million and a PE ratio of 2.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 319.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 321.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11. Aberdeen New Dawn has a 12 month low of GBX 302 ($3.99) and a 12 month high of GBX 369 ($4.88).

Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Asia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region, excluding Japan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

