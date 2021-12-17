Aberdeen New Dawn (LON:ABD) Announces Dividend of GBX 1

Aberdeen New Dawn (LON:ABD) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of Aberdeen New Dawn stock opened at GBX 316.45 ($4.18) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £340.70 million and a PE ratio of 2.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 319.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 321.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11. Aberdeen New Dawn has a 12 month low of GBX 302 ($3.99) and a 12 month high of GBX 369 ($4.88).
Aberdeen New Dawn Company Profile
