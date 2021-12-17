Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a decrease of 35.8% from the November 15th total of 42,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 254,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE AOD opened at $10.02 on Friday. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 1 year low of $8.59 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.14.

Get Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AOD. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,388,353 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $115,820,000 after buying an additional 497,505 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,665,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $98,300,000 after buying an additional 161,914 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $11,615,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 628,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,123,000 after purchasing an additional 10,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 553,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after purchasing an additional 10,527 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.