ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 14.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share.
ABM Industries stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.25. The stock had a trading volume of 912,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,697. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.96 and its 200 day moving average is $46.32. ABM Industries has a one year low of $36.31 and a one year high of $55.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.51%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ABM Industries by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 380,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,863,000 after buying an additional 164,051 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in ABM Industries by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 27,836 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in ABM Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ABM Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.67.
ABM Industries Company Profile
ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.
