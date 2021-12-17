ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 14.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share.

ABM Industries stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.25. The stock had a trading volume of 912,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,697. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.96 and its 200 day moving average is $46.32. ABM Industries has a one year low of $36.31 and a one year high of $55.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.51%.

In other ABM Industries news, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total transaction of $119,029.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 3,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $139,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ABM Industries by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 380,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,863,000 after buying an additional 164,051 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in ABM Industries by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 27,836 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in ABM Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ABM Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.67.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.