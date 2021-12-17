ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 2.41%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share.
NYSE:ABM opened at $41.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.96 and its 200 day moving average is $46.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ABM Industries has a 12 month low of $36.31 and a 12 month high of $55.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.35.
In related news, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $119,029.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 3,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $139,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.67.
About ABM Industries
ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.
Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes
Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.