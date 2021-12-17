ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 2.41%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share.

NYSE:ABM opened at $41.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.96 and its 200 day moving average is $46.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ABM Industries has a 12 month low of $36.31 and a 12 month high of $55.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.35.

In related news, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $119,029.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 3,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $139,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in ABM Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $305,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after buying an additional 27,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 380,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,863,000 after buying an additional 164,051 shares in the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

