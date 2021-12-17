Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 11.69%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share.

NYSE:ACN opened at $400.60 on Friday. Accenture has a one year low of $241.73 and a one year high of $413.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $360.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $331.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.78, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 42.40%.

Accenture announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $324.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $363.29.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total value of $194,507.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total transaction of $1,984,956.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Accenture stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

