Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Intrua Financial LLC

Intrua Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 122,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,111,000 after buying an additional 8,638 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total value of $194,507.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total transaction of $1,984,956.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACN. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $338.06 to $405.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $324.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.59.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $400.60 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $241.73 and a 52 week high of $413.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $360.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $331.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.14.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 42.40%.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

