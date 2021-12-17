Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 71,469 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 708,647 shares.The stock last traded at $23.09 and had previously closed at $23.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Accolade from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Accolade in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Accolade from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Accolade from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Accolade in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Accolade presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.42.

The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.83.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.44). Accolade had a negative return on equity of 18.95% and a negative net margin of 57.44%. The business had revenue of $73.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. Accolade’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accolade, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Accolade in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Accolade in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accolade in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Accolade by 920.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accolade in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

