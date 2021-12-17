ACENT (ACE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.18 Million

ACENT (CURRENCY:ACE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. One ACENT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0678 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ACENT has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. ACENT has a total market capitalization of $8.18 million and approximately $2.45 million worth of ACENT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004546 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00040021 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $96.52 or 0.00204377 BTC.

About ACENT

ACE is a coin. It launched on January 4th, 2021. ACENT’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,562,902 coins. ACENT’s official Twitter account is @Acent_tech

According to CryptoCompare, “ACENT is used as a native currency for ACENT's platforms, such as Osiris Browser, Osiris De-fi, and the Cryptocurrency Swap Protocol 'OCEAN'. ACENT aims to support mass adaptation of blockchain and tokens based on activated MVP. “

ACENT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ACENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

