ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Receives $121.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $121.67.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ACMR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Benchmark raised shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ACM Research from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 21st. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of ACM Research from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

Get ACM Research alerts:

In other news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $470,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACMR. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ACM Research by 1,669.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,427,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $157,030,000 after buying an additional 1,346,885 shares during the period. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in ACM Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,294,000. Green Court Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in ACM Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,438,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ACM Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,682,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in ACM Research by 417.7% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 327,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,079,000 after buying an additional 264,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACMR opened at $71.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.73 and a beta of 0.60. ACM Research has a 52 week low of $60.84 and a 52 week high of $144.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $67.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.20 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ACM Research will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.