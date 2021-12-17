Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ACXP) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on December 22nd

Acurx Pharmaceuticals’ (NASDAQ:ACXP) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, December 22nd. Acurx Pharmaceuticals had issued 2,500,000 shares in its IPO on June 25th. The total size of the offering was $15,000,000 based on an initial share price of $6.00. After the expiration of Acurx Pharmaceuticals’ lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Acurx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACXP opened at $4.04 on Friday. Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $8.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.81.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals by 91.0% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Acurx Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Institutional investors own 26.75% of the company’s stock.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, LLC, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. Its lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.

