Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ACXP) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on December 22nd

Acurx Pharmaceuticals’ (NASDAQ:ACXP) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, December 22nd. Acurx Pharmaceuticals had issued 2,500,000 shares in its IPO on June 25th. The total size of the offering was $15,000,000 based on an initial share price of $6.00. After the expiration of Acurx Pharmaceuticals’ lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.
Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Acurx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ ACXP opened at $4.04 on Friday. Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $8.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.81.
Acurx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Acurx Pharmaceuticals, LLC, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. Its lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.
