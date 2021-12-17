Acute Angle Cloud Trading Down 18.9% Over Last 7 Days (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 60.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market cap of $1.34 million and $177,168.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,034.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,907.41 or 0.08307549 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $147.82 or 0.00314273 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $431.04 or 0.00916433 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00010705 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.66 or 0.00073691 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007649 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.62 or 0.00396770 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $125.45 or 0.00266728 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (CRYPTO:AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

