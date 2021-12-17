ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Trading Down 5.8% Following Insider Selling

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) shares traded down 5.8% during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $17.87 and last traded at $18.03. 7,006 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 937,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.13.

Specifically, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $38,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert P. Goodman sold 5,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $120,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,382,949 shares of company stock valued at $47,014,172.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist began coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities initiated coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACV Auctions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACV Auctions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.69.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.30.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $91.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.03 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the third quarter worth $26,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the first quarter worth $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 443.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 175.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the third quarter worth $184,000. Institutional investors own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

About ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA)

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.