Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Trading 7.2% Higher

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) was up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.30 and last traded at $28.16. Approximately 7,940 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 794,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.28.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ADPT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen started coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -20.55 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.68.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 129.89% and a negative return on equity of 27.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO R Mark Adams sold 1,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $42,990.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $180,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,914 shares of company stock worth $900,942. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,310.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

