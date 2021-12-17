Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Northstar Asset Management LLC

Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,306 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for about 1.7% of Northstar Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 53.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.03, for a total value of $1,884,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,489 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $17.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $548.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,339,185. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $261.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $643.40 and a 200-day moving average of $618.57.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADBE. Atlantic Securities raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $820.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Adobe from $720.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Adobe from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $672.84.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

