Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Suncoast Equity Management

Suncoast Equity Management reduced its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,484 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,640 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for about 6.3% of Suncoast Equity Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $45,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $690.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $770.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $672.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $16.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $549.50. 158,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,339,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $643.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $618.57. The company has a market cap of $261.78 billion, a PE ratio of 45.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.06. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total transaction of $27,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,489 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

