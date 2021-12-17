Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

ADBE stock traded down $64.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $566.09. 10,953,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,339,185. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $643.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $618.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.69 billion, a PE ratio of 46.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.06. Adobe has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $699.54.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $765.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $600.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $693.80.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total value of $27,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,489. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Adobe stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 443 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

