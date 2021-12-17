Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) PT Lowered to $715.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $770.00 to $715.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ADBE. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $672.84.

ADBE stock traded down $13.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $553.04. 59,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,339,185. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $643.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $618.57. Adobe has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.06.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $318,294.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.00, for a total transaction of $26,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,489 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,314,478 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,906,971,000 after purchasing an additional 762,224 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Adobe by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,568,183 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $13,802,471,000 after purchasing an additional 165,449 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Adobe by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,951,950 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,099,020,000 after purchasing an additional 111,828 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,386,354 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,815,951,000 after purchasing an additional 132,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Adobe by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,115,275,000 after purchasing an additional 267,038 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

