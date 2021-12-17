Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $27.51

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $27.51 and last traded at $28.40, with a volume of 2297 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.23.
ATGE has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a C$40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.13 and a 200-day moving average of $35.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -403.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.07.
In related news, CEO Stephen W. Beard acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.84 per share, for a total transaction of $32,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Malafronte acquired 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.99 per share, for a total transaction of $709,285.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 22,550 shares of company stock worth $743,578. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 190.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.45% of the company’s stock.
Adtalem Global Education Company Profile (NYSE:ATGE)
Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.
Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?
Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.