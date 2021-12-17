Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $27.51

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $27.51 and last traded at $28.40, with a volume of 2297 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.23.

ATGE has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a C$40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.13 and a 200-day moving average of $35.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -403.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.07.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.12). Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen W. Beard acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.84 per share, for a total transaction of $32,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Malafronte acquired 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.99 per share, for a total transaction of $709,285.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 22,550 shares of company stock worth $743,578. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 190.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

