Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Major Shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll Sells 20,230 Shares of Stock

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 20,230 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $2,533,807.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 11th, Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 19,918 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total value of $2,525,403.22.

NYSE WMS opened at $130.92 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.06 and a fifty-two week high of $138.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.35 and a beta of 1.26.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $706.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.89 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 28.90%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is presently 16.92%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WMS. Barclays raised their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 44.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.6% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

