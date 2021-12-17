Advisors Preferred LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Advisors Preferred LLC lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 71,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 15,374 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 691.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 73,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 63,922 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 109.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 34,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 17,820 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 194.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,809,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $946,000.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

Shares of XME opened at $42.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.72. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 52-week low of $31.19 and a 52-week high of $47.85.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.