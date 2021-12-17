AEON Financial Service Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AEOJF) Short Interest Up 61.9% in November

AEON Financial Service Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AEOJF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 405,500 shares, an increase of 61.9% from the November 15th total of 250,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AEOJF opened at $12.21 on Friday. AEON Financial Service has a 12-month low of $12.21 and a 12-month high of $12.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.64.

Get AEON Financial Service alerts:

AEON Financial Service Company Profile

AEON Financial Service Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Japan, Thailand, Malaysia, and other Asian countries. It operates through five segments: Retail, Solutions, China Area, Mekong Area, Malay Area. The company engages in processing, banking, short-term insurance, bank agency, ATM, credit guarantee, acquiring, Internet, housing and other loans, credit management, property leases, installment sales, hire purchase contracts, life and non-life insurance agency, life insurance sales, loan purchases, credit card purchase contracts, collection and payment agency, guarantee, credit card, and electronic money businesses.

Recommended Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for AEON Financial Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEON Financial Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.