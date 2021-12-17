AerCap (NYSE:AER) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $57.02

Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $57.02 and traded as high as $60.53. AerCap shares last traded at $60.13, with a volume of 1,172,856 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have commented on AER. Zacks Investment Research cut AerCap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AerCap from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on AerCap from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.83.

Get AerCap alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.05.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.78. AerCap had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AER. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AerCap by 9.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in AerCap by 1.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AerCap during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in AerCap by 2.9% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 33,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in AerCap by 18.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Company Profile (NYSE:AER)

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.