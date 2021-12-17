AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:MITT)

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 98.4% over the last three years. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 73.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSE MITT traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $10.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,771. The firm has a market cap of $163.02 million, a PE ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.55. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $14.88.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $1.72. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 244.80% and a return on equity of 17.80%.

In other AG Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Joseph Lamanna acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.28 per share, for a total transaction of $102,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David N. Roberts acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $2,050,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) by 197.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 479,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 318,125 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.96% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 97.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MITT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $13.75 in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research cut shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Jonestrading reduced their target price on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.69.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing, acquiring, and managing a diversified portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities and financial assets. The firm conducts its business through the following segments: Securities and Loans and Single-Family Rental Properties.

