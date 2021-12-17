Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

AGEN has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Agenus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Agenus in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Agenus from a d- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

AGEN opened at $3.32 on Thursday. Agenus has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $6.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $852.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.67 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.96 and a 200-day moving average of $5.00.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $252.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Agenus will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Agenus news, major shareholder Agenus Inc bought 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $16,800,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Agenus by 367.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,963 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Agenus by 26.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Agenus in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Agenus by 190.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.29% of the company’s stock.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

