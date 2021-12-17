AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.74

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.74 and traded as high as C$8.21. AGF Management shares last traded at C$8.17, with a volume of 127,792 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently commented on AGF.B. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$9.00 price objective on shares of AGF Management in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$8.50 price objective on shares of AGF Management in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AGF Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$9.10.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$573.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.74.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

